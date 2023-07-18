Capitol Hill couple plays piano while building burns next door in viral video

A Capitol Hill couple took a moment to play a diddy on a piano while a vacant building burned down next door, according to a viral TikTok video.

Karina Grace tells KIRO 7 that when a vacant building caught fire Wednesday night, her first thought was, “Should we leave?”

Karina and her boyfriend, Ato, could feel the heat through the window and could smell the smoke.

They went downstairs to observe the Seattle Fire Department at work, noticing the alleyway between the building on fire and their home was clear.

Karina said after they went back upstairs to their home, Ato started playing on the piano, which Karina caught on video.

Posted with the text “Typical Wednesday night in Seattle,” the post quickly went viral, with over 300k views since it was posted.

Ato said he wasn’t playing anything in particular. He was “just winging it.”

Some commenters mentioned he was playing something from the movie Coraline, but he disagreed.

Karina said the feedback from going viral has been great. And while some comments have been meanspirited, she told KIRO 7 that she and Ato were just having fun.

