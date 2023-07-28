Capitol Hill apartments evacuated as hazmat crews investigate ‘hazardous material’

Seattle Fire evacuated several apartment units in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood this morning because of reports of possible hazardous material in the apartment building.

Hazmat crews stated they thoroughly searched the apartment unit — located in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue — and determined the area is safe at approximately 11:15 a.m.

1600 block of Melrose Ave: pic.twitter.com/5Yl8qYcsys — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 27, 2023

Responders were urging people to avoid the area as Melrose Avenue is closed between Olive Way and Pine Street.

mynorthwest.com

©2023 Cox Media Group