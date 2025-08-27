Can Travis Decker face the death penalty? Here’s what the law says

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Despite the gravity of the accusations against Travis Decker, the fugitive father accused of murdering his three young daughters at a remote campsite 18 miles west of Leavenworth, the federal charge he currently faces does not qualify for the death penalty.

Decker has been federally indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution, which is a nonviolent offense that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Under federal law, that charge does not meet the legal criteria for capital punishment.

To pursue the federal death penalty, prosecutors must charge crimes such as terrorism-related killings, murder of a federal official, or murder committed during a kidnapping or drug trafficking incident. None of those are present in Decker’s current indictment, unless new, more serious federal charges are filed.

However, Decker’s legal peril is far from over.

Travis Decker charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping

On the state level, Decker is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping in Chelan County Superior Court. Those charges stemmed from the discovery of his daughters’ bodies at Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth on June 2.

Although prosecutors might once have sought the death penalty for such crimes, Washington abolished capital punishment in 2018 when the Washington Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional due to racial bias and inconsistent application. That means even if convicted of the most serious charges, Decker would likely face life in prison without parole, not execution.

Federal and local authorities, including nearly 100 FBI agents and partner personnel, have launched a focused grid search across rugged forest terrain near the crime scene. Investigators are combing a quarter-mile radius around the Rock Island Campground, where the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker were found, bound with cable ties. DNA from the scene, including on the murder weapons and restraints, matched Decker and no one else, according to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison.

“Today, there are nearly 100 FBI and partner agencies personnel on the ground to participate in this search operation. We have specialty teams from the federal government and local partner agencies all deployed here today and tomorrow for this operation,” Seattle-based FBI spokesperson Peter Orth said at a press conference in Leavenworth on Monday.

Chelan County sheriff dispels rumors of second suspect

In an interview with KIRO Newsradio late last week, Morrison firmly dismissed rumors of a second suspect.

“There is no reason to believe anyone else was at the crime scene except Travis and his daughters,” Morrison told KIRO Newsradio, noting that all physical evidence points solely to Decker.

Investigators also confirmed blood matching Decker was found on his pickup truck at the campsite, though they have withheld details about how it may have been left behind. Decker’s dog, who investigators said was with him and the girls at the time, was later found unharmed and taken to a humane society.

Decker, who vanished in early June during a scheduled visitation with his daughters, remains the subject of an intensive months-long search. The FBI and U.S. Marshals have followed tips across central and western Washington, including high-altitude wilderness and remote mountain trails. So far, none have led to Decker.

Law enforcement vows not to give up

Still, authorities are not backing down.

“We will not relent,” Morrison said. “We will not give up until this investigation is concluded and that Travis is accounted for and/or taken into custody.”

Unless federal prosecutors file new charges involving kidnapping resulting in death, a capital crime under federal law, Decker will not face the death penalty. At the state level, life without parole remains the harshest sentence he could receive.

For now, the focus remains on finding him. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information about Decker’s whereabouts to contact the FBI or local law enforcement. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

