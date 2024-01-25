Local

Caller with arrest warrant reports dead body in Tukwila park

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Tukwila police vehicle File photo. (KIRO 7 News)

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police say an anonymous caller reported a dead body in Tukwila City Park on 65th Avenue South Wednesday night.

The person refused to give police any more information because they had an active warrant out for their arrest.

“Officers responded to the park, but they were unable to locate anything due to low visibility,” said a spokesperson.

On Thursday morning, officers say they went back to the park and found the body with drug paraphernalia nearby.

Officials say the death does not look recent.

The body has since been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

