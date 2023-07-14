Cal Raleigh stresses need for donors with Bloodworks Northwest short 5,500 appointments

Bloodworks Northwest is currently short 5,500 appointments for critical blood donations, and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is helping spread the word.

We spoke with him on Friday, and he told us every donation matters.

“I’ve had family friends who have needed it and I want to help out a good cause,” said Raleigh.

Bloodworks is also offering all July donors a chance to win one of three $3,000 gift cards.

If you’re interested in donating blood, you can make an appointment online here.

