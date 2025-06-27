Mariners Cal Raleigh to participate in Home Run Derby

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball announced today that Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh will participate in the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 14, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Raleigh, 28, leads the Major Leagues with 32 home runs this season, making history as the first catcher and switch-hitter to reach 30 homers before the All-Star Break.

“I’m excited to represent the Mariners and our fanbase at the [Home Run] Derby,” Raleigh said. “It will be extra special for me getting to do it in Atlanta, where I spent a lot of time playing baseball as a kid.”

Cal Raleigh’s father, Todd Raleigh, will be his pitcher for the event. Todd, who throws right-handed, has a background as a head baseball coach at Western Carolina University and the University of Tennessee. Raleigh aims to become the first catcher to win the Home Run Derby, an event that began in 1985.

He joins a list of Mariners players who have participated, including Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. Ken Griffey Jr. remains the only Mariners player to win the Derby, achieving this feat three times.

Julio Rodríguez, Raleigh’s teammate, holds the single-round home run record under the current format. In 79 games this season, Raleigh is batting .275 with 69 RBI, 58 runs scored, and a .380 on-base percentage, showcasing his impressive performance.

Cal Raleigh’s participation in the Home Run Derby highlights his exceptional season and offers him a chance to make history as the first catcher to win the event.

