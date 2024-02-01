Bus set to be removed nearly a week after crashing into indoor Seattle skate park

SEATTLE — On Thursday, Crews will start removing a damaged King County Metro bus stuck in the wall of an indoor skate park in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

The bus has been there for days now, as workers have had to wait for a city engineer to make sure it was safe.

That’s after the bus slammed into the building last week week. Police say it was cut off by another car, forcing the bus driver to swerve out of the way and into the wall.

Around 30 children were inside at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The skate park is run by a Seattle nonprofit that aims to help at-risk youth through skateboarding. Skate Like a Girl was created in Olympia in 2000 and now has chapters in Seattle, Portland, The Bay Area, and affiliates across the world.

The organization serves around 10,000 members every year, and the Seattle chapter supports a third of that total number.

In the days since the bus has been stuck in the building, vandals covered it in graffiti.

