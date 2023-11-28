Bus careens off Aurora Bridge in 1998: Remembering the sad scene 25 years later

SEATTLE — It’s one of the most traveled bridges in Seattle and it has a sad history.

There’s a memorial on the Aurora Bridge marking a deadly moment of mayhem 25 years ago.

“From upstairs you could look down into the bus and see people lying all over the place. Blood, people screaming,” a witness said.

On Nov. 27, 1998, Metro Bus Route 359 was headed south on the bridge when passenger Silas Cool, 43, opened fire on the driver. The bus veered out of control, plunging over the railing down 50 feet onto the roof of an apartment building in the Fremont neighborhood before it fell to the ground.

Passenger Laethan Wene was on board but was not hurt.

We spoke with him in 1998 and again in 2018. See the interview at this link.

“I heard, ‘help, help, help.’ I got out the backdoor. It was traumatic and I thought my life was gonna be over, but it wasn’t. But thank goodness to the lord,” said Wene.

Thirty-two passengers were hurt.

Cloyd Steiger was the first Seattle Police Department detective at the scene where the bus driver, a passenger and the gunman who shot the driver and himself were killed.

“If the shooter would have waited ten more seconds, that thing would have gone a hundred feet into the ship canal and everybody on board would have been killed. We’re just fortunate that it landed on a building and that there’s nobody home in the apartments it landed on, and it saved all those lives,” said Steiger.

To this day, the Aurora Bridge remains relatively unchanged.

