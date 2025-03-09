Burien woman sentenced to nearly three years for 2021 fatal red-light crash

A Burien woman was sentenced Friday to nearly three years in prison for a fatal 2021 crash that killed a 69-year-old woman, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Cheri Michelle Dennis pleaded guilty in February to vehicular homicide, as well as additional charges of reckless driving and DUI.

The case stemmed from a Dec. 15, 2021, collision at South 136th Street and 1st Avenue South in Burien, where Dennis ran a red light and crashed into a Lexus.

The Lexus driver, Carolyn Moorman, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died from her injuries on Dec. 24, 2021.

Dennis admitted to deputies at the scene that she had smoked marijuana and taken medication before the crash.

She was taken to Highline Hospital for evaluation before being booked into the King County Jail.

In 2022, prosecutors charged Dennis with vehicular homicide, which carries a sentencing range of 26 to 34 months in Washington state.

On Friday, a judge sentenced her to 34 months, the maximum within that range, as prosecutors had requested.

Following her prison term, Dennis must also serve 12 months of community custody.

The court also ordered her to undergo a substance abuse and alcohol evaluation and comply with all treatment recommendations.

Additionally, she is prohibited from driving without a valid license and insurance and must use an ignition interlock device if she drives in the future.





©2025 Cox Media Group