Burien police seize ghost gun in gang arrest

BURIEN, Wash. — The Burien Police Department (BPD) recovered an untraceable firearm or ‘ghost gun’ in an arrest on Friday, BPD posted on Facebook.

BPD said detectives saw several gang members at Puget Sound Park, and one of them could be seen with a gun.

After arresting the suspect, officers found that the gun was fully loaded and by test firing it with a blank cartridge, learned it was a functioning firearm, the post said.

