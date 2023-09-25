Burien City Council to vote on public camping ordinance Monday night

BURIEN, Wash. — Depending on what happens at Monday’s 7 p.m. city council meeting, public camping could become a misdemeanor in the City of Burien.

Councilmembers will vote on an “unlawful public camping” ordinance, which would make it illegal for anyone to sleep, dwell, or reside on public property between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The ordinance allows the city manager to set aside areas that may be used for public camping.

A major exception is that a person is not guilty of unlawful public camping if no overnight shelter spaces are available.

The ordinance is modeled after the unlawful public camping ordinance in the city of Bellevue.

