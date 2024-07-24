Burglary suspect caught after pursuit and tasing in Kent

On Sunday, just before 11 a.m., Kent officers responded to a commercial burglary at an East Hill construction site near the 28500 block of 144th Avenue Southeast.

The suspect, driving a gray 2007 Toyota Prius, was spotted heading northbound on 144th Avenue Southeast.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers anticipated the suspect’s route and positioned themselves eastbound on a nearby road.

They soon spotted the Prius traveling westbound and initiated a pursuit after the suspect refused to stop.

Officers executed a Pursuit Intervention Technique, successfully stopping the vehicle.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Bellevue, attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended after being tased when he refused to comply with commands to stop.

The suspect claimed he was on fentanyl and expressed he didn’t like the drug.

The car, later discovered to have been stolen from Issaquah, contained tools and a computer monitor that matched the items reported stolen from the construction site.

A video showing the suspect and an unidentified female companion taking the items was also found.

The stolen car was secured and towed pending a search warrant.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on charges of burglary, eluding, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Kent Police Department praised Sergeant Clay and Officer Green’s quick response and teamwork in safely apprehending the suspect and recovering the stolen property.

For those seeking help with drug addiction, the national helpline 988 offers 24/7 support.

