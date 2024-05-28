Burglary suspect arrested after breaking into occupied West Seattle home

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, Seattle Police arrested a man after he broke into an occupied home in West Seattle.

Around 9:25 a.m., police answered a 911 call about an active burglary in a home near Alki Avenue Southwest.

When police arrived, the suspect was arrested for burglary and threatening to kill the victim.

The victim was found unharmed.

The suspect was carrying pepper spray and two knives, police said.

The 47-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for suspicion of burglary and felony harassment.

Detectives in the General Investigation Unit lead the investigation.

