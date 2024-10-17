Local

Burglars may have been after copper in South Seattle break-in

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SOUTH SEATTLE — King County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a break-in at a commercial business in the Boulevard Park/South Park area of South Seattle.

At 3:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to 9300 block 15th Avenue South, where a door was forced open with some damage to the building.

The address comes back as Pump Industries, which sells and services pumps.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said detectives are trying to determine what, if anything was taken. The thieves may have been after copper tubing.

