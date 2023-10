Near HOBART, Wash. — All lanes of westbound State Route 18 were closed near Hobart for a disabled semi-truck.

The incident happened just west of Issaquah Hobart Road on Monday morning.

The closure began around 8:30 a.m. Traffic was diverted to Issaquah Hobart Road.

Trooper Rick Johnson said a semi-trailer carrying a load of scrap metal buckled.

One lane reopened just before 10 a.m. and the second lane was expected to reopen a short time later.

