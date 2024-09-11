Brushfire spreads to large pile of debris in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Firefighters put out a brushfire that spread to a big pile of debris in South Seattle early Wednesday.

Seattle Fire first reported the blaze in 2300 block of 25th Avenue South, not far from Rainier Avenue South, at 2:07 a.m.

Crews were concerned that the flames could spread to a nearby building, but they kept the 50 x 30-foot fire contained.

A KIRO 7 News photographer at the scene said the burning debris pile was part of a stack of construction foam that was set to go inside a building.

Firefighters had the flames under control within an hour.

Seattle debris and foam fire (KIRO 7 News)

