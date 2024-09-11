Brushfire spreads to large pile of debris in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Firefighters put out a brushfire that spread to a big pile of debris in South Seattle early Wednesday.
Seattle Fire first reported the blaze in 2300 block of 25th Avenue South, not far from Rainier Avenue South, at 2:07 a.m.
Crews were concerned that the flames could spread to a nearby building, but they kept the 50 x 30-foot fire contained.
A KIRO 7 News photographer at the scene said the burning debris pile was part of a stack of construction foam that was set to go inside a building.
Firefighters had the flames under control within an hour.
