Brush fire extends to storage building near Maple Valley

Puget Sound Fire says multiple agencies responded to a brush fire on Friday afternoon that spread to a storage building.

The fire started near 18600 Byers Road Southeast near Maple Valley, which was estimated to be 100 by 200 feet.

The Renton Fire Authority, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Port of Seattle Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Zone 3 Fire Cadets, and King County Medic one all responded to the call.

Crews say the fire was put out in just over an hour.

