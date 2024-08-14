Brown cow on the run after ‘a-moo-zing’ traffic stop

An ‘a-moo-zing’ traffic stop has Bellingham police asking: how now, brown cow?

On August 10, officers received a call about two brown bovines hoofing it down the road, near East Sunset Drive and Hannegan Road.

Police used their patrol cars to try and corral the cattle, but the animals had other plans, making a run for it.

Around 11:30 p.m. one cow was spotted near the intersection where it originally escaped.

Its owner, the officers, and several good Samaritans wrangled it back into its trailer.

The other cow has not been located.

Bellingham Police are now asking the public to call 911 if they see a brown cow roaming around town.

Officers say not to approach or chase her because she will likely run.

