Brothers suspected in region-wide drug ring busted by SPD with 30 pounds of meth

SEATTLE — Seattle Police partnered with federal law enforcement recently took down a major drug operation operating across the Seattle area.

After a months long investigation, two brothers were arrested Thursday for possession for intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police say they seized over 30 pounds of methamphetamine in the bust, as well as over 400 grams of suspected heroine and $5,500 in cash.

Investigators say that much of the narcotics were distributed in downtown Seattle and North Seattle. However, the scope of their operation was much larger, and included a large swathe of King County as well as North Pierce and Snohomish counties.

If you are struggling with substance abuse or mental heath the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, SAMHSA, is a treatment referral and information service that is available 24 hours a day. You can call them at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or find a treatment facility online at this link.

