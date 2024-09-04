Brothers sentenced in methamphetamine distribution ring

TACOMA, Wash. — The leader of a methamphetamine trafficking ring was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for federal felonies related to his drug trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman in a news release.

Jesus Venegas-Gatica, 37, of Lakewood, Washington was sentenced to 97 months.

According to Gorman, at the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo found that Mr. Venegas-Gatica served in a leadership role in a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for transporting as much as 50 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Washington each month.

In announcing the sentence, Chief Judge Estudillo said, “Drugs like methamphetamine are dangerous…it affects individuals who are addicted as well as their families. Many have children that are neglected or develop habits based on what they are exposed to, and some lose their parents who overdose. Everyone around that person is left to pick up the mess that person’s addiction created.”

“Methamphetamine goes hand in hand with fentanyl in taking a toll on our community,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman. “Overdose deaths often indicate both illegal drugs in the user’s system. This defendant and his co-conspirators brought huge loads of methamphetamine to our south sound and Olympic Peninsula communities. This sentence will disrupt their damaging conduct.”

According to records filed in the case, brothers Jesus and Jose Venegas-Gatica pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in April 2024. As part of his plea, Jesus Venegas-Gatica admitted to serving in a commanding and controlling role of the drug trafficking organization and utilizing a series of drug redistributors that he controlled and directed.

The Venegas-Gatica family has been involved in drug trafficking since at least 2012, said Gorman. The criminal complaint details Jose Venegas-Gatica’s arrest in 2019 in Kitsap County with 20 pounds of meth. Jose Venegas-Gatica fled and used aliases to return to drug trafficking. The Kitsap County case is resolved by the plea and sentencing in his federal case. Jose Venegas-Gatica was sentenced to 85 months in prison on July 11, 2024.

Gorman said the men admitted to making various large-scale methamphetamine deals in Cowlitz, Lewis, Grays Harbor, Pierce, and Thurston Counties. The Venegas family transported 20 to 25 kilograms of methamphetamine to Washington each month. Law enforcement tied these defendants to trafficking more than 105 pounds of meth at locations ranging from casino parking lots to outlet mall stores. In one instance, law enforcement caught a co-conspirator getting off an Amtrak train in Kelso, Washington with 55 pounds of methamphetamine in his luggage that he had transported from Sacramento, California.

In May 2022, authorities recovered another 16 kilos of methamphetamine when they executed search warrants at Jesus Venegas-Gatica’s home and an additional 3 kilograms from various co-conspirators, said Gorman.

