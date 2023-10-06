Local

Brief lockdown at Mukilteo school as police searched for wanted man

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A school in Mukilteo was on a brief lockdown while officers with the Mukilteo Police Department searched for a man with an outstanding warrant.

At about 8:50 a.m. Friday, an officer with Mukilteo Police was patrolling near the 3900 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest where they attempted to speak to a man with an outstanding warrant.

When officers tried to contact the man, he ran off, crossing the Mukilteo Speedway and hopping fences toward Beverly Park Road.

As officers and a K-9 unit searched for the man, a school near the area was temporarily put on lockdown.

Although the man was not found, officers believe there is no threat to the public.


