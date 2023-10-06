Brief lockdown at Mukilteo school as police searched for wanted man

A school in Mukilteo was on a brief lockdown while officers with the Mukilteo Police Department searched for a man with an outstanding warrant.

At about 8:50 a.m. Friday, an officer with Mukilteo Police was patrolling near the 3900 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest where they attempted to speak to a man with an outstanding warrant.

When officers tried to contact the man, he ran off, crossing the Mukilteo Speedway and hopping fences toward Beverly Park Road.

As officers and a K-9 unit searched for the man, a school near the area was temporarily put on lockdown.

Although the man was not found, officers believe there is no threat to the public.

Police Activity this morning, male with warrant fled on foot and was ultimately not located. pic.twitter.com/6Frn0hFiRk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) October 6, 2023





