Bridgerton author to appear at Tacoma Book Fair event

TACOMA, Wash. — Tea in Tacoma, anyone? Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton series, will be attending the Tacoma Book Fair this month.

On May 17, fans of the fictional romance series can join her and Elise Hooper, author of The Library of Lost Dollhouses, for a cozy afternoon of tea, lively discussion, and book signing.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at The Waterfront Market at Ruston.

Tickets are on sale now and are limited. You can purchase yours here.

The next day will be the children’s author reading.

The main event takes place on May 24 and 25, where literature lovers can attend workshops, signings, and purchase collectibles and books.

