A Bremerton man charged with attempting to elude a police officer walked out of court Wednesday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Parris, 44, was facing a felony charge of attempting to elude a police officer and was to see a Kitsap County judge when he apparently learned the judge was likely going to increase his bail.

Parris then walked out of the courtroom.

The judge then issued a $500,000 warrant for his arrest.

©2023 Cox Media Group