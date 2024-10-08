Bremerton fire warns of fire risk when plugging e-devices inside a residence

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton Fire is putting out a warning to owners of e-bikes, e-scooters and one-wheel-type devices, not to charge them inside the home because of the risk of fire.

On Tuesday, the Bremerton Fire Department (BFD) answered a call about a fire inside an apartment.

When crews arrived they found a burning scooter battery near the kitchen.

The e-scooter was plugged into a kitchen outlet and blocked the pathway in and out of the kitchen.

Three people inside the apartment were trapped but were able to get out without injuries.

Fire from the batteries of these devices grows very fast, Bremerton Fire said in a Facebook Post.

“All were able to escape without injury, but it illustrates the immense danger charging these batteries indoors present,” BFD wrote. “Please Be safe, and have a fire escape plan made and practiced.”









©2024 Cox Media Group