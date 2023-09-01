Bremerton coach returns to sideline for first time since controversy over praying on field

BREMERTON, Wash. — For the first time in eight years, Coach Joe Kennedy will be on the sidelines for the Bremerton High School Knights.

“This is so cool for them and there should be a great turnout for them, and I want them to be able to shine,” Kennedy told KIRO 7.

But he says the road to getting there has been rough.

“Without being too blunt, it’s been hell, especially for my family,” Kennedy said.

Coach Kennedy has been at the center of controversy since 2015 for praying on the field after games. His actions drew concerns from Bremerton Schools, and that’s why the district asked him to stop.

He refused, which led to the district not renewing his contract. His case drew national attention, even making its way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of Kennedy last June. The conservative majority court agreed with Kennedy that his First Amendment rights were being violated.

“The only thing I have asked for is to be a coach and be able to pray after a football game. Beyond that, I ask for nothing else,” Kennedy said.

And while coach Kennedy is happy to be on the sidelines, he hopes crowds will focus on the players, not him.

“I expect a whole lot of people to be cheering for us and I am sure I am going to have some protesters and I am okay with that,” Kennedy said.

As to what’s next, he says he plans to take this season one game at a time.

“I’m going to pray about it. We are going to talk about it as a family and see what’s next for us,” Kennedy said.

Bremerton Schools posted this statement in regard to Coach Kennedy’s return:

“The Bremerton School District will fully comply with the court’s order to treat Mr. Kennedy’s personal religious conduct the same way the district treats all other personal conduct by coaches at football games. Policy 5281P outlines how and when coaches and other supervisors may engage in personal conduct (such as prayer) while on duty.

The District remains steadfast in its commitment to respecting the rights and religious freedom of students, families, and school staff, and to keeping football games, and all school events, safe for the students we serve. We look forward to moving past the distraction of this nearly 8-year legal battle so that our school community can focus on what matters most: providing our children the best education possible. We are excited about a great football season. Go Knights!”

