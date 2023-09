BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton is taking a couple more weeks to consider a potential camping ban for the city.

Tonight the city council held an informational session and public comment.

The bill would outlaw camping in parks, streets, sidewalks, and just about everywhere else. It would also map out places in the city people could move to.

The bill will go through another study session and the earliest vote would be in two weeks.

