Your Voices: ‘The Breakfast Group’ helps at-risk teens of color turn dreams into reality

SEATTLE — At Franklin High School, thousands of students walk the halls.

But inside one classroom, the course is more than learning about Black history.

“Like, I come into class, and like, I learned about my own history, and like, where it came from, and like, the history behind it,” said Franklin student Ebrima Dukureh.

“You just have role models around you that look like you. You know, it just goes a long way,” said student Bubba Banks. “It’s different, because I feel like we’ve probably been through the same thing, you know, the world sees us the same way.”

Being able to relate to their teachers gives Bubba Banks and Ebrima Dukureh a sense of confidence to take on anything.

“I want to either go into software engineering, or I want to be a dental hygienist,” said Banks.

“I’ll say cybersecurity,” said Dukureh.

Dream jobs that Dr. James Carter, executive director of The Breakfast Group, wants to help them reach.

“Providing service, it’s just what I’ve been doing. It’s what’s in me. And, you know, it just provides the fuel for me to sort of keep going,” said Carter.

After dedicating decades of his life to the Air Force and law enforcement, Carter found another way to serve his country: by shaping the young minds of the future through The Breakfast Group.

“The next doctor, the next person to cure cancer, the next person to create a satellite, or jet fuel or an invention could be sitting right here in this classroom. You just have to be inspired, you just have to catch that spark. Let me put some people in front of you that can help you catch that spark,” said Carter.

A spark that isn’t lit by curriculum alone, but through personal experience.

“We understand the trauma that students deal with before they even get to the classroom,” said Carter. “You don’t just look like me, you come from a neighborhood that’s similar to the neighborhood that I came from, you’ve dealt with some trauma and some situations that I may be dealing with now.”

All while allowing the students to create their own experience by learning directly from successful African American professionals, from all walks of life, who they can relate to.

“Why do you think these hands-on opportunities are so important?” asked KIRO 7 Reporter Samantha Lomibao.

“So it’s access to opportunities, it’s access to the possibilities,” said Carter.

Endless possibilities toward a bright future, a journey that Carter says he’s proud to be part of.

“For me, it’s just a moment of time, it’s just passing. But for them, it’s that touchstone moment that put them on the path to what it is that they want to do. I mean, that’s a reason to keep doing this,” said Carter.

