Bow Hill Rest Area in Skagit County back open after trailer catches fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Bow Hill Rest Area on northbound Interstate 5 in Skagit County is now back open after first responders dealt with a fire Saturday morning.

The Washington State Patrol first tweeted about the fire around 10:30 a.m.

Responders could see major flames shooting out of a trailer that was just sitting in the parking lot.

Fortunately, the fire didn’t spread. Police and fire crews were able to get the burned container removed from the site.

No injuries were reported and the WSP is working to find out how the fire started.



