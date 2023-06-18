Bow Hill Rest Area in Skagit County back open after trailer catches fire

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Bow Hill Rest Area on northbound Interstate 5 in Skagit County is now back open after first responders dealt with a fire Saturday morning.

The Washington State Patrol first tweeted about the fire around 10:30 a.m.

Responders could see major flames shooting out of a trailer that was just sitting in the parking lot.

Fortunately, the fire didn’t spread. Police and fire crews were able to get the burned container removed from the site.

No injuries were reported and the WSP is working to find out how the fire started.

The Bow Hill Rest Area northbound I5 in Skagit County is closed for a truck fire. The rest area will remain closed while troopers and other agencies work to extinguish the fire and remove the truck. No ETA for reopening the rest area. pic.twitter.com/7RQg7qkPFp — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) June 17, 2023









