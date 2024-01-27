Local

Bothell firefighters raise money to combat leukemia and lymphoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Bothell Fire Department

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BOTHELL, Wash. — Firefighters with the Bothell Fire Department say they will be raising money this weekend to combat leukemia and lymphoma.

Team members will be sitting outside the Safeway at Thrasher’s Corner from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Come out and support your fire department as they raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb as they climb for a cure,” said a spokesperson.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read