Bothell Fire Department kicks off fire prevention week with cooking safety campaign

BOTHELL — National Fire Prevention Week starts on October 8 and the Bothell Fire Department has already kicked it off with their cooking safety campaign.

The campaign hopes to educate everyone about simple everyday actions that can help prevent dangerous fires.

Cooking accidents are the leading cause of home fires by far, making up almost half of all house fires in the United States, according to the Bothell Fire Department.

Here is how you can avoid cooking fires according to Bothell Fire:

Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn the pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Bothell Fire says that the majority of cooking fires happen on holidays and they want to remind everyone to stay safe this season.

If you have any questions and would like to talk to the professionals, the fire department is hosting a meet and greet on October 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chick-fil-A Bothell

Fire Prevention Week is here! 🔥 Join us on Wednesday, October 11th from 5pm-7pm at Chick-fil-A Bothell for a meet and greet with our Bothell Fire Department Firefighters, and a tour of their fire truck! 👩‍🚒👨‍🚒👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 We have a fun activity for children, found in the link in our bio. Bring the activity sheet to us and receive a free kids meal as a reward! 😊 #FirePreventionWeek #CookingSafety #Station42 #BothellFireDepartment #ChickfilABothell 🔥👨‍🚒👩‍🚒👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 Posted by Chick-fil-A at Bothell Canyon Park on Friday, October 6, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group