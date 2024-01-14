Local

Bothell agencies evacuate apartment building after unit catches fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Bothell firefighters and police officers responded to a fire Sunday morning. (Bothell Police Department)

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell firefighters and police officers responded to an apartment fire Sunday morning.

Bothell Police posted about the fire around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the fire was in the 10290 block of Northeast 189th Street.

103rd Avenue was closed between 187th and 189th.

Police said there were no injuries and “everyone is safe.”

Around 8:40 a.m., Bothell Fire posted that the fire was extinguished and that no one was in the unit that caught fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

