Bothell agencies evacuate apartment building after unit catches fire

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell firefighters and police officers responded to an apartment fire Sunday morning.

Bothell Police posted about the fire around 8:30 a.m.

Officers are assisting @BothellFire with a fire in the 10290 block of NE 189th Street. There are no injuries, everyone is safe. 103rd Ave closed between 187th & 189th. pic.twitter.com/vDxuICRTZ8 — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) January 14, 2024

According to police, the fire was in the 10290 block of Northeast 189th Street.

103rd Avenue was closed between 187th and 189th.

103rd will be closed until (estimate) 9:40am - please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/oMDzNg6Qvy — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) January 14, 2024

Police said there were no injuries and “everyone is safe.”

Around 8:40 a.m., Bothell Fire posted that the fire was extinguished and that no one was in the unit that caught fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

