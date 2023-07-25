Bothell 911 dispatch to shut down

SEATTLE, WASH. — In less than two months Bothell Police dispatch will be shutting down permanently.

Calls will soon be routed through NORCOM, the King County regional call center that already serves six different police departments and 14 fire departments.

The Bothell Police Dispatch Center is funded through the 2024 fiscal year but it is unclear if current employees who lose their jobs will get any of that money.

The Bothell City Council has not yet commented on the closure.

