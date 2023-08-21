Local

Both directions of SR 18 near Snoqualmie reopen after hours-long closure after crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SR 18 closed by crash near Snoqualmie (Washington State Patrol)

NEAR SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A crash closed both directions of State Route 18 just west of Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Monday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

The highway, which was shut down at around 4:45 a.m. was closed between I-90 and the Issaquah Hobart Road, according to troopers. All lanes reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

A photo from the scene showed that a trailer carrying a boat lost some of its wheels. The boat remained on the trailer but was tipped to one side. One car had a smashed-in front end. It is not known how many cars were involved in the crash.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

