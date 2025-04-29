Bonus bloom: There’s more time to stop and see the tulips

If you haven’t stopped to see the tulips, you have more time.

Tulip Valley Farms says it’s extending tulip season with a special “Bonus Bloom” event for the 2025 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.

The festival was scheduled to end on April 30.

Thanks to this year’s cooler temperatures and timely rainfall, thousands of flowers are still in bloom.

From May 1 to 4, people can enjoy the tulips between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tulip Valley Farms is offering discounted admission:

$10 for adults

$7 for kids (ages 3–15)

$10 u-pick add-on (up to 10 stems)

Visitors can also see the much-loved micro-mini-Highland cows.

For more information on the event, click here.

