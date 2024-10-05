Bonney Lake police seek suspects in $1,200 Target theft

Bonney Lake Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at the Target store in Bonney Lake on August 25, according to a statement from the department.

The suspects, a man, and a woman stole over $1,200 worth of merchandise before leaving in a dark-colored truck.

According to police, the suspects entered the store and loaded a cart with $1,209.40 worth of items.

The woman then left the store through a fire exit without paying, and the man arrived outside in the truck to assist in loading the stolen goods before both suspects drove away.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Bonney Lake Police Department.

Tips can be provided via email at detective@cobl.us or by calling the department’s Tip Line at 253-447-3231.

©2024 Cox Media Group