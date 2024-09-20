Boil water advisory issued for Kalaloch area after valve fails

KLALOCH, Wash. — Olympic National Park has issued a boil water advisory for the Kalaloch Lodge, Kalaloch Campground, and all park facilities in the Kalaloch area.

Also, there is currently no water available at the Kalaloch Ranger Station and employee apartments.

According to the National Park Service, crews were making improvements to a utility corridor when they noticed a leak in a main section of the water distribution system.

As they paused to assess and report the leak, the park said the valve connection failed.

Once the repair is complete, the water will be tested again. The boil water advisory will end when water quality tests confirm the water is potable.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

To ensure water is safe to use, follow these steps:

Bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute. Let it cool before using.

Use boiled or purchased bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

