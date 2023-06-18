Boil order in effect for Des Moines, Normandy Park after E.coli found in water supply

DES MOINES, Wash. — E.coli has been found in the water supply for Des Moines and Normandy Park, with residents of Water District 54 being advised to boil their water before drinking.

E.coli was identified in a recently tested sample from the supply. Subsequent tests didn’t show E.coli but coliform bacteria was also present. Coliform is commonly found in human and animal waste.

The district began chlorinating its water system on Saturday. Because this process cleans mineral build-up in pipes, this can make water from faucets and taps look cloudy and brown.

While the boil water order is in effect, residents are still advised to use bottled water for daily tasks like brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

