Boil advisory canceled for nearly 2,000 homes in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — After two days, Washington Water Service says people living on Peacock Hill in Gig Harbor no longer need to boil their tap water.

Follow-up testing of the water system reportedly did not detect any traces of E. coli in the storage tanks.

“All 16 samples collected throughout the Peacock Hill distribution system are satisfactory; that is, Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria are ABSENT in all water samples. The well-providing water to this section of the Peacock Hill water system is also Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria ABSENT,” a release from the company said.

The two storage tanks that were taken out of service as a precaution will remain so until they are disinfected, said the company.





©2024 Cox Media Group