Boeing’s long-held record about to fall to Airbus

Boeing’s long-held record could soon be broken.

Airbus’ A320 series is poised to surpass Boeing’s 737 as the most-delivered commercial airliner in history, according to Bloomberg.

The shift at the top comes as Boeing recently secured its largest monthly aircraft order since 2023.

Boeing secures record-breaking order

The record-breaking order from Qatar Airways in May included a purchase of 160 Boeing aircraft valued at $200 billion.

Staying in line with the current approved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) production limit for its 737 MAX, Boeing moved past its manufacturing slowdown period.

The FAA limited Boeing’s 737 MAX production due to a panel flying off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9. The FAA’s decision for Boeing allowed its aircraft production process to prioritize quality and safety.

Boeing’s order from Qatar Airways included 130 787 Dreamliners (10 previously listed as unidentified), 30 777-9s, and options for an additional 50 787s and 777Xs, according to Aerospace Global News.

An increase in 737 MAX production

The company, in May, announced it hoped to increase 737 MAX production to 42 aircraft per month in the next few months and reach 47 per month by early next year.

“We’re pretty confident in our ability to move from 38 to 42,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in May. “Now, after that, we do have subsequent rate increases in our plan, and they will typically be in that five-per-month rate. So that feels like a good increment. So the next one would be to 47.”

Ortberg said production defects have decreased by 30%.

“Virtually every one of our customers is reporting a higher quality of airplane at delivery,” Ortberg said.

Reuters reported that Boeing spent $2.3 billion in cash during the first quarter of the year.

Airbus’ stronger finances provide more opportunity to explore new designs, such as an open-rotor engine that would save fuel, Bloomberg reported.

Only 20 units stand between Airbus and Boeing, as of early August. However, that gap could close by September, the media outlet noted.

Contributing: Julia Dallas and Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest; Frank Lenzi, KIRO Newsradio

