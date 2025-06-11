Boeing secures more than 300 aircraft orders in May, its largest monthly total since 2023

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Boeing recorded its largest monthly aircraft order since late 2023, securing more than 300 gross aircraft orders in May, according to Aerospace Global News.

The record-breaking order from Qatar Airways in May included a purchase of 160 Boeing aircraft valued at $200 billion.

Boeing’s aircraft orders

Staying in line with the current approved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)production limit for its 737 MAX, Boeing moved past its manufacturing slowdown period.

The FAA limited Boeing’s 737 MAX production due to a panel flying off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9. The FAA’s decision for Boeing allowed its aircraft production process to prioritize quality and safety.

Boeing’s order from Qatar Airways included 130 787 Dreamliners (10 previously listed as unidentified), 30 777-9s, and options for an additional 50 787 and 777Xs, according to Aerospace Global News.

AviLease, a Saudi Arabian airplane leasing company, also ordered 20 737 MAX aircraft, while WestJet placed an order for seven 737 MAXs. An additional order from undisclosed customers totaled 119 737 MAXs and seven 787-9s, according to Aerospace Global News.

The company moved 38 737 MAX planes through its production line and out of the factory, Boeing confirmed Tuesday.

Boeing needs permission from the FAA to increase the current threshold of 38 737 MAX production per month.

