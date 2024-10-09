Boeing pulls “final offer” from negotiations

SEATTLE — There were major breakdowns in the Boeing negotiations tonight as both the company and the union claimed the other is refusing to compromise.

Boeing says their “final offer” has officially been withdrawn.

That move came today after negotiations stalled, despite the union previously saying they would refuse to vote on it.

The company and union leaders spent the last two days in talks and tonight, after neither side budged, Boeing said “Further negotiations do not make sense at this point” and yanked the deal off the table, four weeks into the strike.

Boeing added in their statement, “We remain committed to finding a resolution and will work with the union when they are ready to bargain an agreement that recognizes our employees and preserves our company’s future.”

Meanwhile the term of the night for the union - holding the line.

They also released a statement, saying in part, “‘One day longer, One day stronger’ is more than just a catchphrase. It’s our battle cry that we must all use as we stand together, united and defiant against one of the most powerful companies in the world.”

























