Boeing to lay off 10% of workforce amid financial struggles and ongoing strike

Boeing announced plans to lay off around 10% of its workforce, or approximately 17,000 employees, amid ongoing financial losses and production setbacks caused by a strike involving union machinists, according to a memo from CEO Kelly Ortberg on Friday.

The job cuts will affect executives, managers, and general employees across the company’s facilities, primarily in Washington and South Carolina.

The strike, which has halted production of Boeing’s best-selling planes, began on September 14 and involves roughly 33,000 union machinists.

Negotiations this week failed to yield a resolution, and Boeing has filed an unfair labor practices charge against the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Boeing also announced delays to its 777X model, which is now expected to roll out in 2026.

It plans to cease production of the 767 cargo jet in 2027 after completing current orders.

The company has reported losing over $25 billion since 2019 and incurred significant third-quarter losses, burning through $1.3 billion in cash and posting a $9.97 loss per share.

The layoffs and delays come as Boeing grapples with increased scrutiny from the Federal Aviation Administration and challenges to its space program, including a setback with NASA concerning the safety of Boeing spacecraft for astronaut transport.

Source: Associated Press

©2024 Cox Media Group