Boeing extends deadline for union vote on revised pay offer amid ongoing strike

Boeing has extended the deadline for the union representing striking factory workers to consider a revised contract offer, which includes larger pay raises and more bonus money.

However, as of Tuesday, it was unclear if the union would schedule a ratification vote on the proposal.

Workers on the picket lines expressed dissatisfaction with the offer, claiming it still falls short of their demands.

The updated offer includes a 30% pay increase over four years, up from the 25% increase that workers overwhelmingly rejected in the vote that led to the strike.

The union had initially sought a 40% raise over three years.

Boeing’s demand for a vote on the new proposal by Friday night has been rescinded, but the company is still pushing for a decision.

In a statement, Boeing emphasized the strike’s impact on employees and communities, urging union members to vote on the offer, which would significantly improve wages and benefits.

However, workers have criticized Boeing’s approach, with many accusing the company of bypassing union leadership by publicizing the offer directly to employees.

The dispute comes amid Boeing’s efforts to recover from ongoing financial challenges.

The strike has halted production of its popular airline planes, including the 737, 767, and 777 models.

Some strikers argue that the company is trying to portray them as unreasonable, insisting they are simply fighting for fair wages in the face of rising living costs in Seattle.

Boeing’s latest offer includes upfront pay raises of 12%, followed by three annual increases of 6% each.

These raises would bring the average machinist’s salary from $75,608 to $111,155 by the end of the four-year contract.

The offer also keeps annual bonuses tied to productivity after rejecting a previous proposal to replace them with contributions to retirement accounts.

Union members are still wary of the offer, and negotiations have not resumed since last week.

Meanwhile, the strike continues, affecting Boeing’s ability to deliver planes and causing temporary furloughs for thousands of nonunion employees.

Source: DAVID KOENIG, LINDSEY WASSON and MANUEL VALDES Associated Press

©2024 Cox Media Group