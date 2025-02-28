Body pulled from Lake Union, police investigating

SEATTLE — A person is reportedly dead after Seattle Fire crews pulled them from the water off Gas Works Park off Lake Union.

Crews responded to reports of a person in the water off N Northlake Way around 8 a.m. When Seattle Police Harbor Patrol arrived, they found the person and pulled them out of the water.

Seattle Fire crews said the person is reported to be deceased.

Seattle Police are taking over the investigation.

It’s unclear what led up to the person being in the water.

Avoid the area while police investigate.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.





















