Body of missing camper recovered near a Snohomish County river

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says its search and rescue team recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

The department says the teen had been camping with a group above the snow line near the Beckler River.

Deputies say the teen, who was reportedly intoxicated, wandered away from his friends around 3 a.m. on Saturday and never came back.

Multiple search and rescue teams including ground teams, K9 units, mountain rescue teams and helicopter crews helped to look for the teen.

Deputies say the teen’s body was found in the Beckler River.

His identity has not been released.





