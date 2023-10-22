Body of man found, retrieved near Bainbridge Island’s Rockaway Beach

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Bainbridge Island Police is currently investigating a case involving a body found in the water Friday afternoon.

Officers from Bainbridge Island Police’s Marine 8 Unit retrieved the body of a Caucasian man estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old. The deceased man was found between Rockaway Beach and Blakely Rock, according to a press release.

Police were not able to find any other details on the man’s identity.

The body was turned over to the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call Detective Jon Ledbetter at (206) 502-3209 or contact Kitsap 911 immediately.

©2023 Cox Media Group