Body of Lake Stevens man found after falling into river in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — On Saturday, the body of a 19-year-old Lake Stevens man was recovered by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) unit from the South Forks Stillaguamish River.

Around 5:30 p.m. on May 19, Snohomish County deputies received a call of a man falling into the river at the Fish Ladder in Granite Falls.

Deputies, dive teams, swift water rescue teams, drone operators, and fire rescue responded to the call at the 11600 block of Mountain Loop Highway when witnesses reported the victim did not resurface.

The teams did not find the person but continued their search throughout the week.

The helicopter rescue team spotted the victim and teams on the ground were able to pull the deceased out of the water.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to positively identify the person and determine the cause of death.

Officials remind people that the water temperatures are still cold and urge precautions to be taken when going near any bodies of water.





