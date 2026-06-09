Body found in Lake Sacajawea in Longview identified as missing man

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Longview Police Department says a body recovered from Lake Sacajawea has been identified as Benjamin Gonzalez.

The 75-year-old had previously been reported missing and was last seen on May 20 on Ocean Beach Highway.

His body was found in the lake about six days later.

Preliminary information from the Coroner’s Office indicates he died from some kind of medical event.

Detectives with the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 360-442-5800 and reference case L26-15005.

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