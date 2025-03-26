Body of care facility resident found in Algona marsh

ALGONA, Wash. — The Algona Police Service says the body of a woman was found Wednesday floating in a marsh.

Someone called 911 to report the body around 7:30 a.m.

Officers say the middle-aged woman was identified as a resident of a care facility in the city of Pacific.

Officers say the woman reportedly left the facility on Tuesday to visit a coffee shop near the Super Mall in Auburn, but never returned to the facility.

Staff called the authorities and filed a missing person report.

There’s now an investigation into what happened.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone who has information that may help solve this case is asked to call the Algona Police Service at (253) 833-2743.





