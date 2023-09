SEATTLE — A powerboat boat blocked northbound lanes of I-5 at Mercer after falling off of its trailer on Sunday.

The boat was eventually pulled away to Lakeview.

No injuries were reported and all lanes are now open.

This is what was blocking NB 5 at Mercer a little earlier. It was pulled off to Lakeview. No injuries. Also, it was on a trailer !!!! #WAS pic.twitter.com/Z9jhCy1uUj — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 24, 2023

